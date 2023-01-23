Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP)

What is HEAP? A federal program run by the state that helps with a once-yearly benefit to help pay off an electric or gas bill. Cleveland Public Power accepts HEAP payments.

Who is eligible?: Ohioans in households living at or below 175% federal poverty guidelines, or $48,562 for a family of four.

How to apply: Call or go online with your local Energy Assistance Provider . In Cuyahoga County, that’s Step Forward or CHN Housing Partners. You can also apply online at energyhelp.ohio.gov , or by mail.

What paperwork do you need? The same documentation as above.

HEAP Winter/Summer Crisis Programs:

What are these programs? They are branches of the HEAP program that are available once per winter (Nov. 1-March 31) and summer (July 1-Sept. 30).

Who is eligible? Ohioans in households living at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines. These guidelines are accurate through May 2023.

The Winter Crisis program additionally requires you to have been disconnected from your utility or have less than a 25% supply of bulk fuel in your tank.

The Summer Crisis program additionally requires you to have a household member who is either:



60 years of age and older

Households who have a disconnect notice, have been shut off or are trying to establish new electric service.

How to apply: Contact your local Energy Assistance Provider . In Cuyahoga County, that’s Step Forward or CHN Housing Partners.

What paperwork do you need? Same as above with HEAP.