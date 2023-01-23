Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP)
What is HEAP? A federal program run by the state that helps with a once-yearly benefit to help pay off an electric or gas bill. Cleveland Public Power accepts HEAP payments.
Who is eligible?: Ohioans in households living at or below 175% federal poverty guidelines, or $48,562 for a family of four.
How to apply: Call or go online with your local Energy Assistance Provider. In Cuyahoga County, that’s Step Forward or CHN Housing Partners. You can also apply online at energyhelp.ohio.gov, or by mail.
What paperwork do you need? The same documentation as above.
HEAP Winter/Summer Crisis Programs:
What are these programs? They are branches of the HEAP program that are available once per winter (Nov. 1-March 31) and summer (July 1-Sept. 30).
Who is eligible? Ohioans in households living at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines. These guidelines are accurate through May 2023.
The Winter Crisis program additionally requires you to have been disconnected from your utility or have less than a 25% supply of bulk fuel in your tank.
The Summer Crisis program additionally requires you to have a household member who is either:
- 60 years of age and older
- Households who have a disconnect notice, have been shut off or are trying to establish new electric service.
How to apply: Contact your local Energy Assistance Provider. In Cuyahoga County, that’s Step Forward or CHN Housing Partners.
What paperwork do you need? Same as above with HEAP.