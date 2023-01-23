Medical Certificates

Customers facing a disconnection may be eligible for a 30-day delay if a medical professional certifies that the disconnection would be a danger to the health of the customer or that they or a member of their household rely on life-supporting equipment such as oxygen.



The medical professional must examine the customer and fully complete the medical certificate form, which you can find by going to the PUCO’s website, https://puco.ohio.gov/utilities/electricity/resources/30-day-medical-certificate .

. The option can only be used three times in a 12-month period.