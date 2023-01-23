Homestead Water and Sewer Program

The Cleveland Water Department and the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District offer a program that provides a lower fixed charge and consumption rate for their customers, run through the city’s Department of Public Utilities.

Who is eligible?



You must be 65 years or older or “totally and permanently disabled,” according to the city’s definition. That means you have some “impairment in body or mind” that makes you unable to work for a period of at least 12 months or “indefinitely.”

You must own and live at the home where the water or sewer bill is being sent.

You must earn $36,300 or less per-year.

You must re-enroll every three years.

You cannot be enrolled in the affordability program.

What paperwork is needed? If you have a disability, you must have your physician sign the application affirming that fact. Otherwise, no additional documents are required.