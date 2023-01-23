CHN Housing Partners administers a water and sewer affordability program for the city of Cleveland’s Division of Water and the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District. The program provides a 40% discount to homeowners on both their water and sewer bills.

Who is eligible? You must be at or below 250% of the federal poverty line, which is $69,375 for a family of four. You must be a homeowner for the water affordability program. For the sewer affordability program, you can be a renter.

What paperwork is needed?



Photo ID.

Verification for household members (Social Security card preferred, or birth certificate)

Documents to verify all income received in the last 60 days–pay stubs, benefit statements, etc.

Copies of utility bills.

Documentation of a hardship such as a job loss, medical expenses or something else that occurred within the past six months.

Each year, you must re-verify your income in order to be eligible for a new year.

How to apply? Call CHN Housing Partners at (216) 774-2349 or go to https://chnhousingpartners.org/utilityassistance/.