Water and Sewer Affordability Program
CHN Housing Partners administers a water and sewer affordability program for the city of Cleveland’s Division of Water and the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District. The program provides a 40% discount to homeowners on both their water and sewer bills.
Who is eligible? You must be at or below 250% of the federal poverty line, which is $69,375 for a family of four. You must be a homeowner for the water affordability program. For the sewer affordability program, you can be a renter.
What paperwork is needed?
- Photo ID.
- Verification for household members (Social Security card preferred, or birth certificate)
- Documents to verify all income received in the last 60 days–pay stubs, benefit statements, etc.
- Copies of utility bills.
- Documentation of a hardship such as a job loss, medical expenses or something else that occurred within the past six months.
- Each year, you must re-verify your income in order to be eligible for a new year.
How to apply? Call CHN Housing Partners at (216) 774-2349 or go to https://chnhousingpartners.org/utilityassistance/.