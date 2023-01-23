How to apply for help with your electric bill

Dealing with a mounting electric bill or shut-off notice can be scary, especially during the winter. Several programs offer assistance, but navigating them can be frustrating. They often have different income rules, and the applications can require you to submit multiple documents.

Agencies in each county check qualifications and help people sign up for state utility-assistance programs. Most agencies will require you to apply online or over the phone.



There’s one number to call and make an appointment: (216) 350-8008.

You’ll be asked to choose one of the two agencies in Cuyahoga County that handle applications. CHN Housing Partners 2999 Payne Ave., Cleveland, 44114,

Fax number: (216) 912-0700

Step Forward (formerly Council for Economic Opportunities in Greater Cleveland.)



Applications can also be downloaded here and submitted by mail:

Energy Assistance Programs

P.O. Box 1240

Columbus, Ohio 43216