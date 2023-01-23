Dominion Energy’s EnergyShare program

Dominion’s EnergyShare is described by the company as a “last resort” program administered by the Salvation Army for Dominion customers who have exhausted all other forms of aid, including HEAP.



Eligible customers may apply for EnergyShare between Dec. 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, for a max payment of $300.

Yearly gross household income must be at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines for eligibility, or $48,562 for a household of four people; or if the head of household is unemployed, or if the applicant is experiencing financial hardship; or if the applicant has received a shutoff notice or service has already been disconnected

Apply by contacting the Salvation Army office closest to where you live.