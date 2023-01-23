Dominion Energy’s EnergyShare program
Dominion’s EnergyShare is described by the company as a “last resort” program administered by the Salvation Army for Dominion customers who have exhausted all other forms of aid, including HEAP.
- Eligible customers may apply for EnergyShare between Dec. 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, for a max payment of $300.
- Yearly gross household income must be at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines for eligibility, or $48,562 for a household of four people; or if the head of household is unemployed, or if the applicant is experiencing financial hardship; or if the applicant has received a shutoff notice or service has already been disconnected
- Apply by contacting the Salvation Army office closest to where you live.