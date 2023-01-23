For customers of FirstEnergy/the Illuminating Company

Customers are eligible for emergency hardship funds, up to a maximum grant of $300 to customers who have had a disconnection notice or had their service disconnected.



A customer must have a gross household income at or below 200% of the federal poverty guideline (which is $55,500 for a family of four). The home must be individually metered, and the active account must be in the name of an adult resident in the household.

Must first apply for the HEAP program

Must have made a “good-faith payment” in the last 90 days.

Documentation needed: Copy of most recent electric bill List of all household members’ birth dates and Social Security numbers Proof of income for at least the last 30 days Proof of all First Energy payments made in the last 90 days Proof of application to HEAP program

Apply by contacting your local Energy Assistance Provider . In Cuyahoga County, that’s Step Forward or CHN Housing Partners.

FirstEnergy does offer several additional benefits for people with family members who are active-duty military or who use electrically operated life-sustaining equipment in their home. Call 1-800-589-3101 for more details.