Low Income Water Assistance Program
The Low Income Water Assistance Program is a temporary federal program through at least September 2023 that provides relief to people behind on water and sewer bills.
Who is eligible? Ohioans at or below 200% of the federal poverty guideline who pay for their water and sewer bills. For a family of four that would be a yearly income of $55,500
What paperwork is needed?
- Copies of your most recent water and sewer bills
- Photo ID
- Social Security cards for each household member
- Proof of U.S Citizenship or legal residency for each household member
- Income verification for the past 30 days or 12 months for each household member over age 18
- If you’re a renter, a copy of your lease that shows you are responsible for water/sewer.
How to apply? Cuyahoga County residents can call (216) 350-8008 to make an appointment, or schedule online at:
Step Forward (formerly Council for Economic Opportunities in Greater Cleveland.)