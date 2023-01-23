The Low Income Water Assistance Program is a temporary federal program through at least September 2023 that provides relief to people behind on water and sewer bills.

Who is eligible? Ohioans at or below 200% of the federal poverty guideline who pay for their water and sewer bills. For a family of four that would be a yearly income of $55,500

What paperwork is needed?



Copies of your most recent water and sewer bills

Photo ID

Social Security cards for each household member

Proof of U.S Citizenship or legal residency for each household member

Income verification for the past 30 days or 12 months for each household member over age 18

If you’re a renter, a copy of your lease that shows you are responsible for water/sewer.

How to apply? Cuyahoga County residents can call (216) 350-8008 to make an appointment, or schedule online at:

