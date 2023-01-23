© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Low Income Water Assistance Program

Published January 23, 2023
The Low Income Water Assistance Program is a temporary federal program through at least September 2023 that provides relief to people behind on water and sewer bills.

Who is eligible? Ohioans at or below 200% of the federal poverty guideline who pay for their water and sewer bills. For a family of four that would be a yearly income of $55,500

What paperwork is needed?

  • Copies of your most recent water and sewer bills
  • Photo ID
  • Social Security cards for each household member
  • Proof of U.S Citizenship or legal residency for each household member
  • Income verification for the past 30 days or 12 months for each household member over age 18
  • If you’re a renter, a copy of your lease that shows you are responsible for water/sewer.

How to apply? Cuyahoga County residents can call (216) 350-8008 to make an appointment, or schedule online at:

