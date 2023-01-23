PRC: Prevention, Retention and Contingency

What is PRC? Parents, caregivers and expectant mothers can apply once a year for short-term emergency needs, including utility bills. Applicants must first apply to other programs for help. The payment is capped at $1,500 per year.

Detailed information for Cuyahoga County applicants can be found on the county’s website .

Who is eligible? Applicants must earn 200% or less of the federal poverty guideline, which is $55,500 for a family of four. Typically, approved applicants must not have more than $1,000 in the bank or available, but certain exceptions may apply. Applicants need to provide documents showing proof of income, residency, minor children, and an attempt to apply to other programs. Those documents can be:



Income: W-2 form or last two pay stubs

Residency: A utility bill with a shut-off notice

Columbia Gas: A termination notice Dominion/East Ohio Gas: Letter showing a shut-off notice or final bill Illuminating Co./FirstEnergy: Disconnection notice statement Cleveland Public Power: Bill with a past-due balance Cleveland Water: Final notice or statement showing the account is in shut-off or delinquent status.

Minor children: Birth certificate or Social Security card

Application to other programs: Determination letter from the state

How to apply:

