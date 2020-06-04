5 Virtual Arts Experiences From Northeast Ohio Artists And Institutions

Artists and arts organizations share their creativity online in various ways these days. Here are some virtual arts options for you to enjoy this week.

Cleveland International Classical Guitar Festival

Grammy-winning classical guitarist Jason Vieaux performs Saturday, June 6 at 2 p.m., along with Cleveland Institute of Music's Colin Davin. The concert is presented by the Cleveland International Classical Guitar Festival. For information visit the festival's website.

Akron Civic Theatre

The Civic's Millennial Theatre Project is offering free master classes on acting technique with theater instructor Mavis Jennings, the director of Akron's All-City Musical. Students can register via the Civic's MTP Facebook page for classes to be led via Zoom from June 5 - August 15.

Quire Cleveland

This week Quire Cleveland released a new video of the group under the direction of artistic director Jay White, performing Robert White's "Regina caeli" at St. Peter Church. The video is posted on Quire's Facebook page.

Cleveland Museum of Art

CMA is bringing back its popular Friday MIX program this Friday in an online setting via Zoom. The free virtual event features a digital dance party and animated visuals of floral artworks from the museum's collection. Visit CMA's web page for more information.

Cleveland Print Room

The Print Room virtually presents its "2020 National Juried Exhibition: The Peer Show," featuring 49 artworks from across the country starting June 5 on CPR's webpage. The exhibit was juried by photographers Lissa Rivera and Ruddy Roye.