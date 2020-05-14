5 Virtual Arts Experiences From Northeast Ohio Artists And Institutions

As arts and culture institutions around Northeast Ohio slowly make plans to open later this year, there are plenty of artistic online opportunities for you to enjoy at home.

The Cuyahoga County Public Library

The Cuyahoga County Public Library's "Beyond the Book Jacket" author series is now online at the library's Facebook page. Tonight (May 14) at 6 p.m., best-selling author Lian Dolan discusses her new novel, "The Sweeney Sisters."

Oberlin College

Oberlin College hosts an online " Art Break" Friday, May 15, at 10:15 a.m., via the Allen Memorial Art Museum's Facebook and Instagram pages. Hannah Wirta Kinney, assistant curator of academic programs, offers an informal look at the museum's collection.

Cleveland Ballet

Cleveland Ballet has put together a digital spring series on its YouTube channel. On Monday, May 18, the ballet releases its full performance of "Carmen" from 2019, choreographed by artistic director Gladisa Guadalupe.

The Cleveland Museum of Art

The Cleveland Museum of Art created a series of videos and activities for you to enjoy from your living room with " Home is Where the Art Is." The latest video features curator Stephen Harrison discussing the exhibit "Tiffany in Bloom."

Music Box Supper Club

Music Box Supper Club continues its series, "Cleveland Stories," virtually with a Zoom event Thursday, May 21, at 7 p.m. The new president of the Greater Cleveland Film Commission shares his story, "My Life as a Hollywood Agent."