5 Virtual Arts Experiences From Northeast Ohio Artists And Institutions

As museums shutter, clubs close and theaters go dark, Northeast Ohio artists and art institutions are directing their efforts online to reach the community. Here is a sampling of five experiences and events available virtually.

The Cleveland International Piano Competition

Piano Cleveland, the organizer of the Cleveland International Piano Competition, launches a series of online “ Quarantine Concerts” featuring local artists.

The second concert is Thursday, March 26 at 7:30pm

Northeast Ohio Singers Share

Organized by actor and vocal instructor Ryan Bergeron, Northeast Ohio Singers Shareis a Facebook page for singers from around the region to post videos of themselves singing.

It's available on demand for anyone to participate by viewing or sharing performances.

Virtual Shows CLE

Musician Michelle Gaw created Virtual Shows CLE in March to provide local musicians a platform to perform virtually for audiences on Zoom.

The most recent virtual show was Friday at 8 p.m. featuring Ray Flanagan, Madeline Finn and Austin Walkin' Cane.

Virtual Visits at Museums

Museums in Stark and Tuscarawas counties will provide content on various institution Facebook pages at noon Mondays through Saturdays. Participating organizations include the McKinley Museum and Presidential Library, Massillon Museum, Canton Museum of Art, National First Ladies' Library, Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Dennison Railroad Depot Museum.

Cleveland Museum of Art "ArtLens" App

" ArtLens" is a free downloadable app for phones and devices, which provides virtual tours of the Cleveland Museum of Art.