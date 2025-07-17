5 things to do in NEO: BorderLight in Playhouse Square, Totoro at Nightlight and more

Theater on the fringe

If you enjoy the cutting edge of contemporary theater, the annual BorderLight Theatre Festival beckons. Now in its sixth season of staging fringe theatrical productions in Cleveland’s Playhouse Square district, BorderLight offers nearly 50 different shows ranging from adults-only to family-friendly. Ten venues, from Erie Street Cemetery to the Hermit Club to Playhouse Square Plaza, host dance, spoken word, puppetry, comedy and immersive shows through Saturday.

Miyazaki masterpiece in Akron

Speaking of family-friendly fun, the man considered Japan’s Walt Disney, Hayao Miyazaki, has a long list of award-winning films including his 2003 Oscar-winner “Spirited Away.” However, there’s perhaps no more beloved Miyazaki film than his 1988 masterpiece, “My Neighbor Totoro,” which is plays the big screen at Nightlight Akron this weekend. Totoro is a kind forest spirit who visits two young sisters after their mother falls ill to keep them safe and entertained in his magical world of innocence and fun. The film delights any age or disposition and is a must-see for young parents and their kids.

The jazzman cometh

Acclaimed Akron jazz pianist and band leader Theron Brown heads north to Cleveland’s Bop Stop with his quartet for an evening of standards and originals Friday night. The Zanesville native is the founder of the Rubber City Jazz & Blues Festival coming up in September. But you can get the jump on this young jazz lion and his bandmates in Hingetown starting at 8 p.m.

Akron theater legend lives on

Now in its 13th season, 8x10: The Eileen Moushey TheatreFest at Weathervane Playhouse in Akron has been a hotbed for aspiring playwrights to get their work on stage. The festival is dedicated to the late Eileen Moushey, whose Akron Beacon Journal obituary described her as “Akron’s grande dame of murder mysteries.” Her legacy at Weathervane lives on in this festival spotlighting eight new 10-minute plays from the U.K. to Kentucky to California. Shows run Thursday – Sunday at 7:30 p.m. along with a Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.

It's a wonderful art walk in Willoughby

If you’ve ever been to Willoughby, then you know how charming and vibrant its Downtown district is. Now imagine those historic streets lined with more than 150 artists for the Willoughby Arts Fest. It’s a juried competition, so you can expect high quality as well as quantity - and that’s not just the art. Food trucks, musicians and workshops are all included in this free event Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5p.m.