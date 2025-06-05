5 things to do in NEO: Flowers, motorcycles, Dave Grohl and more

Flowers and landscapes

While summer colors are still germinating in Northeast Ohio, they’re in full bloom at the Cuyahoga Valley Art Center Floral & Landscape exhibition in Cuyahoga Falls. The annual juried show includes an opportunity for visitors to vote for their favorite artistic vista with the People’s Choice award. The exhibition and the voting begin Wednesday and continue through July 24.

Hog heaven

If you prefer to see flowers and landscapes as you speed past on a motorcycle, hop on your hog and head to Mansfield for Party at the Pen. The Ohio State Reformatory hosts this national event at the site of the classic film, “The Shawshank Redemption.” For the first time, the reformatory opens its grounds and prison cells to vintage motorcycles and tattoo artists Saturday 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Sunday 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The return of ‘The Boss’

There’s more heavy metal at the Massillon Museum as its vintage train, “The Boss,” is back. The 1916 Russell traction steam engine has returned to the museum’s outdoor gardens. Weighing three tons, it’s the biggest piece in the museum’s collection and was built just a mile away, at Massillon’s Russell & Co. factory.

Pairing wine with art

Wine pairs well with cheese, fruit and nuts ... and visual art. Enjoy all of the above at the Main Street Kent Art & Wine Festival on Saturday. Dozens of Ohio wineries and artists are surrounded by food vendors and live music, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., along North Water Street in Downtown Kent.

Dave Grohl alley mural debuts in Warren

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dave Grohl, former Nirvana drummer and front man for the Foo Fighters, has his own artistic alleyway in his hometown of Warren. Since its dedication in 2009, Dave Grohl Alley has evolved into Warren’s outdoor artistic haven, with a variety of outdoor art sculptures and murals. On Friday night at 7, catch the unveiling of the latest mural in Grohl Alley’s colorful collection, near the corner of Main Avenue and West Market Street.

