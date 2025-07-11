© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
applause-hero.jpg
Applause
Applause is a weekly show highlighting Northeast Ohio’s vibrant arts and culture scene. From interviews with artists to special musical performances, the show spotlights creative people in our community and beyond. Watch new episodes here or on WVIZ Ideastream Public Media Fridays at 8:30 p.m. Social: Facebook | Twitter

Cleveland artist Beth Bush honors her Indigenous ancestors with quill art

Ideastream Public Media | By Dave DeOreo
Published July 11, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT

After moving to Cleveland in 2019, Beth Bush was feeling culturally disconnected from her Potawatomi tribe in Michigan.

It prompted her to return to her practice of Indigenous beading and learn the ancient art of quill work.

Indigenous woman working on quill art at her desk in her home studio.
Dave DeOreo
/
Ideastream Public Media
Indigenous quill artist Beth Bush works at her home studio in Cleveland.

“To me, it's important,” Bush said. “It's a way of me reclaiming what was taken from us.”

Bush has not only reconnected to her heritage, but she’s also become an award-winning artist.

A large collection of clean, white porcupine quills in an aluminum pan.
Dave DeOreo
/
Ideastream Public Media
Porcupine quills have been used in Indigenous art for centuries.

Quill art is a pre-historic art form that utilizes porcupine quills dating from before European settlers arrived in North America.

“It's like the oldest decoration that we have. It was before beads. It was our first way of decorating, like our moccasins and our coats, our bags,” Bush said. “It was prevalent before the fur trade came.”

Close up of Indigenous artist sewing down quills in a pattern.
Dave DeOreo
/
Ideastream Public Media
Beth Bush uses the sew down technique in her quill art.

Working with quills is a long process that includes multiple steps.

“The quills I have come from Montana,” Bush said. “I trade my earrings for these quills. And then I take the quills: I wash the quills, I sort the quills, I dye the quills, I sort quills again. And then I choose the best that I like.”

Close up of wood dish with colored quills softening in water.
Dave DeOreo
/
Ideastream Public Media
Colored porcupine quills soften in water so they can be flattened and used in Beth Bush's quill art.

Longtime Clevelander Robbi Swift is a member of the Whitefish River First Nation in Ontario, Canada, and said she is impressed by how quickly Bush picked up this ancient tradition.

“She has really leaps and bounds honed her skill with quill work, and she's willing to do things the right way,” Swift said. “She takes her ideas from nature the way it should be done.”

A variety of colorful quill art pieces in the shapes of hearts and flowers.
Beth Bush
Beth Bush's quill art is inspired by nature.

Last summer Bush went to the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art in Indianapolis for its annual market and festival where she won a Harrison Eiteljorg Purchase Award.

“That was awesome,” she said. “It's in the museum now, so other people get to see it. That's really cool.”

The Indigenous tobacco bag by Beth Bush that won a Harrison Eiteljorg Purchase Award in 2024.
Beth Bush
Beth Bush won a Harrison Eiteljorg Purchase Award in 2024 for her tobacco bag "Bunny Man."

Bush said she hopes to host quill workshops more frequently in Northeast Ohio.

“My main goal is to teach people so they can teach other people,” Bush said. “There's not a lot of people who do it, and it needs to be brought back.”

Indigenous artist softening colored porcupine at her studio desk.
Dave DeOreo
/
Ideastream Public Media
Beth Bush honors her ancestors with her award-winning quill art.

Swift is passionate about sharing Indigenous history and culture in the United States and praises Bush for her work.

“It's who we are,” Swift said. “It’s why we work so hard to keep our children involved in it, so they understand, ‘This is who you are. This is what your people did long before there were any settlers here.’"
Tags
Arts & Culture Arts Features & Interviews
Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
See stories by Dave DeOreo