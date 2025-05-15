5 things to do in NEO: Latino community exhibit, Cleveland Asian Festival and more

Latino community exhibition

Puerto Rican artist Edra Soto’s work honors her Latino heritage and community in her work. Based in Chicago, Soto’s “La Casa de Todos | Everyone’s Home” opens at Cleveland’s Sculpture Center Friday as part of a four-part exhibition. The larger show includes a companion exhibit of local Latino artists, a Puerto Rican-inspired bus stop in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood and a journal of Northeast Ohio Latino stories and poems.

Party in AsiaTown

Dumplings and dragons are back for the 16th annual Cleveland Asian Festival Saturday and Sunday as part of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Two outdoor stages host acrobats, dancers, an Asian-Pop cover dance competition and more. Food vendors, a fashion show and an anime cosplay showcase are also part of the festival in Cleveland’s AsiaTown at the corner of East 30th Street and Payne Avenue, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. both days.

Bird counting in Geauga

Help count the birds at the Geauga Park District’s Rookery in Munson Township for the World Migratory Bird Day Bird Sit. If you are unfamiliar with a bird sit, it’s a bird counting survey on a single day from a singular spot. The bird sit is free and open to the public anytime from 6:30 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Rookery’s covered bridge along the interurban trail.

Dinosaurs meet zoo animals in Akron

Dinosaurs are running rampant through the Akron Zoo for the special animatronic exhibit, DinoTrek. Families can search out and take selfies with 20 robotic life-size dinosaurs located all around the zoo. At certain points during the day, baby dinosaurs and a friendly T-Rex make appearances. Young dinosaur aficionados can also head inside the zoo’s Dino Lab and Nursery for some interactive Mesozoic Era fun.

Heights Arts highlights Heights High

“Visions of the Future” is the annual student art show at the Heights Arts gallery in Cleveland Heights spotlighting student artwork from Heights High School. Two Heights Arts interns curated the show featuring art by more than 30 students. The exhibit is up through June 8 at the gallery on Lee Road.

