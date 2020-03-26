5 Virtual Arts Experiences From Northeast Ohio Artists And Institutions

While events are canceled and Ohioans are staying at home, many area artists and art institutions are directing their efforts online to reach the community. Here is a sampling of five experiences and events available virtually.

Apollo's Fire

Cleveland's baroque orchestra Apollo's Fire offers an online series, Music for the Soul, featuring concert videos, interviews and suggested reading. The series begins with favorite archived concerts with plans to add new videos later this month.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Each weekday at 11 a.m. on the Cleveland Metropark Zoo's Facebook Page, biologists lead an online classroom where families can check in with the animals and learn about endangered species.

Hedge Gallery

Located in West 78th Street Studios, Hedge Gallery is offering the chance to connect virtually with the work on exhibit, including John W. Carlson and Shari Wilkins' exhibit, " Blues," along with their artists talks.

The Wick Poetry Center

The Kent State University Wick Poetry Center is offering the online gallery of poems, Poets for Science project, to share ideas about the importance of science in our lives.

Jake and Christine Fader

Cleveland music producer/guitarist Jake Fader joins his vocalist wife Christine in their home studio to perform songs by the band Ween as part of a " QuarantWeen" series on their Facebook page.