5 Virtual Arts Experiences From Northeast Ohio Artists And Institutions

For now, in-person arts events are canceled and postponed throughout Northeast Ohio. But artists and organizations are online with their art. Here is a sampling of five arts and cultural events for you to experience online.

Austin Walkin' Cane

Cleveland bluesman Austin Walkin' Cane continues his Saturday and Sunday morning residency online live from the Borderline Cafe in Lakewood from 10:30-11:30 a.m. via his Facebook Page.

DANCECleveland

DANCECleveland has reached out to several of its favorite dance companies to share performance videos online for the Northeast Ohio community to enjoy. You can view the performances by requesting a password from sarah@dancecleveland.org

Chagrin Arts Gallery

Chagrin Arts Gallery hosts a virtual gallery tour of Chagrin painter Jack Kruyne's exhibit "The Modern World."

Akron Civic Theatre

The new series, Live Virtually at the Akron Civic Theatre, calls out to area artists to share virtual concerts, poetry readings, dances or favorite acting scenes by emailing Civiclivevirtually@gmail.com. The first performance was by The Angie Haze Project.

Dominick Farinacci

Cleveland jazz trumpeter Dominick Farinacci is partnering with Nighttown for the weekly Songbook Watch Party, which will feature jazz players from around the world with many of the episodes focusing on Northeast Ohio talent. The next concert takes place Wednesday, April 8 at 8 p.m.