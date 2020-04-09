5 Virtual Arts Experiences From Northeast Ohio Artists And Institutions
With artists sequestered and arts institutions closed, many are reaching out to audiences in online programs, performances and exhibits.
Here is a sampling of five ways to experience Northeast Ohio arts and culture online.
Karen Sandstrom
The Cleveland Institute of Art's director of communications lightens the mood with her whimsical series #tinymorningsketch on her instagram page.
Ben Gage
The Akron musician continues his Gage House Sessions live from his home studio after consulting with Summit County's health department regarding how to comply with current regulations.
Talespinner Children's Theatre
The Cleveland company continues its educational programs for young children online, " Talespinner at Home," via it's social media platforms.
Akron Symphony Orchestra
The Akron Symphony has begun the weekly "ASO Radio Hour," a limited-run rebroadcast of favorite concerts, on its YouTube channel and Facebookpage every Friday at 7 p.m.
Baseball Heritage Museum
The Baseball Heritage Museum is streaming its Negro League Baseball Centennial Celebration Saturdays at 1 p.m. To view the programs you must register to receive login details.