5 Virtual Arts Experiences From Northeast Ohio Artists And Institutions

If you're looking for some Northeast Ohio arts and culture in a time when social distancing is the rule, here are five opportunities for a virtual art experience from our region.

Kent State University School of Fashion

In an effort to celebrate its seniors, the KSU School of Fashion has redirected its annual fashion show to go online via the school's YouTube channel and Instagram account. The show happens Friday at 7 p.m.

Playwright David Hansen

Cleveland playwright and arts educator David Hansen is virtually staging his "Short Play Project" where actors from across the country perform his work online. Hansen has written more than one hundred short plays, and so far dozens of actors have posted forty videos to his YouTube page.

Chagrin Documentary Film Festival

The Chagrin Documentary Film Festival is presenting " CDFF Docs on Demand," which includes past festival winners and audience favorites. A new selection of films will be offered approximately every two weeks on the festival's website.

moCa Cleveland

Cleveland's contemporary art museum, moCa, debuts its new live art-making series "15 minutes with..." You can watch area artists create new work every Wednesday on moCa's Facebook page. The first in the series is Wednesday, April 29 at 6 p.m. featuring artist and muralist Justin Michael Will.

Ursuline College

The Wasmer Gallery at Ursuline College opens the virtual exhibit "Self Portraits: Artists Respond to COVID-19" on its webpage Friday. More than 70 artists from around the world are participating in the exhibit organized by gallery director Anna Arnold.