5 Virtual Arts Experiences From Northeast Ohio Artists And Institutions

As people continue to stay at home, there are many virtual performances and events by Northeast Ohio artists and organizations to entertain them. Here's a collection of online opportunities for this week.

Justin Gorski

Justin Gorski is the musician beneath the fake beard of Dyngus Day's polka-loving DJ Kishka. Before the pandemic, you'd also see him at Cleveland Vegan, the Lakewood restaurant he owns with his wife, Laura Ross. Now Gorski debuts his band Big Hoke's new album, "Home," with a virtual release party on his YouTubeand Facebookpages Friday at 8:30 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra

The Cleveland Orchestra is reaching out to its audience with the new, weekly podcast " On A Personal Note" which shares stories in words and music. Episode four features cellist Martha Baldwin talking about the restorative power of Beethoven’s Second Piano Concerto after a difficult diagnosis.

Center for Arts-Inspired Learning

The Center for Arts-Inspired Learning has created the ArtWorks 15-day Challenge, an online, at-home arts program for K-12 students. Students can download the activity packet and share what they create online via YouTube, TikTok or other social media.

Literary Cleveland

Literary Cleveland hosts a collective writing experiment asking you to help document everything that happens in Cleveland on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Write about what happens to you and those around you on May 12 in an essay up to 1,000 words and submit to info@litcleveland.org by noon the following Monday, May 18.

Maelstrom Collaborative Arts

The Ohio City performance group Maelstrom Collaborative Arts hosts a free, monthly Creative Working Group to gather artists and engage them in a discussion about the creative process. The virtual series continues Monday, May 11, at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Participants need to register via direct message to its Facebook page or email outreach@maelstromcollaborativearts.org.