5 Virtual Arts Experiences From Northeast Ohio Artists And Institutions

Even though in-person arts activities are on hold, artists and organizations provide a variety of digital options for connecting to the Northeast Ohio arts and culture community.

The Angie Haze Project and Verb Ballets

Akron-based band The Angie Haze Project collaborated with the Cleveland contemporary dance company Verb Ballets on a new music video for Haze's song, "Shoes," as part of her band's #quarantinelife series.

Wolfs Gallery

The Larchmere-based gallery presents an online exhibition of the 20th century painter and Cleveland Institute of Art graduate Clarence Holbrook Carter on its website, which includes a gallery talk video featuring art historian Dr. Mariane Berardi and the show's curator Lauren Lovings-Gomez.

Beck Center for the Arts

The Beck Center for the Arts in Lakewood hosts its first, online-only arts education program in its 86-year history. The Beck's education team put together #BeckatHome, 18 classes running between April 27 and June 6 via its website and social media platforms.

The Singing Angels

Cleveland's Singing Angels created a virtual choir performance of the song "Stand Together" with members of its performing chorus in support of the local community and the first responders of Northeast Ohio.

Canton Palace Theatre

As part of ArtsinStark's virtual First Friday, Canton Palace organist Jay Spencer accompanies the short, silent film "Liberty," starring Laurel and Hardy, live on the Palace's Facebook page this Friday at 7 p.m.