5 Virtual Arts Experiences From Northeast Ohio Artists And Institutions

As the stay-at-home order persists, many Northeast Ohio artists and institutions are taking their creativity to the internet.

Here's a selection of five options to explore our region's arts and culture online.

Shaker Heights Arts Council

The Shaker Heights Arts Council has begun the Stay-in-Place Productions Gallery by asking residents to send photos of amateur artwork found on local sidewalks and front doors to info@shakerartscouncil.org.

Theron Brown

The Akron musician Theron Brown has created a new Spotify playlist and interview series called " OhioBreed." Every Friday at 2 p.m. Brown will interview one of the artists from the playlist on his Facebookand Instagrampages.

Cleveland History Center

The team at the Western Reserve Historical Society is sending out a weekly newsletter called " Then and Now." Local history buffs can sign up.

Cleveland Opera Theatre

Cleveland Opera Theatre hosts a weekly Opera Club online conversation via Zoom as part of it's " Opera for All" series each Monday at 6 p.m.

Art Therapy Studio

The Cleveland-based Art Therapy Studio launched its newly developed Distance Art Therapy Services allowing the group's registered therapists to offer sessions via its Facebookpage.