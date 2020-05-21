5 Virtual Arts Experiences From Northeast Ohio Artists And Institutions

Arts organizations in Northeast Ohio and around the world are taking art lovers into a virtual landscape of artistic offerings. Here are five opportunities to enjoy art online.

Royal Academy of Arts

The Cleveland Museum of Art had to postpone its exhibit "Picasso and Paper," originally scheduled to open this weekend. As CMA lovers wait to see the show in person, the Royal Academy of Art posted a virtual tour of the exhibit after it was forced to close the show in London due to the pandemic.

Karamu House

Karamu House Arts Academy is offering a 4-week, summer arts intensive in June for students entering 7th-12th grades. Students can join online sessions in short film, costume design, vocal performance, drama and dance.

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

While Stan Hywet's gardens are open for walking while socially distancing, Stan Hywet Hall is closed to the public. However, you can take a virtual tour of the Manor House interiors.

Oberlin Conservatory of Music

"Oberlin Stage Left" spotlights conservatory students and faculty with a series of online programs. The next event is a "prism concert" recorded in Finney Chapel in 2018, which streams Thursday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Ensemble Theatre

Ensemble Theatre encourages you to submit a video for its new Virtual Open Mic series. The family-friendly videos could be a monologue, a dance, a song or whatever you want to do to show off your talent in five minutes or less.