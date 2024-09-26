© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sara's Weeknight Meals

Shrimp: Santorini to Vancouver

Season 13 Episode 1302 | 26m 46s

The impossibly romantic Greek island of Santorini is our destination for a walk in the tiny village of Meglachore, where Sara samples the famous local wine on the edge of the Caldera. Then she joins local chef Christos Tyrantasyllopoulos to make three famous Greek dishes: Greek salad, Tzatziki and Shrimp Saganaki.

Aired: 09/30/24 | Expires: 12/06/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Hot Day, Cold Food
Three cool recipes – seafood gazpacho, watermelon screwdrivers and steak salad.
Episode: S11 E1108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Alaskan Salmon Two Ways
Sara goes wild in Alaska with cedar planked salmon and foraged sea asparagus.
Episode: S11 E1101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Spot Prawns, Vancouver
Sara makes spot prawn risotto in Vancouver and camarones enchilados in Miami.
Episode: S11 E1104 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Chinatown Vancouver
Chinese food favorites – from Vancouver’s Chinatown. Plus, egg rolls at home.
Episode: S11 E1102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Twisted Italian
Sara breaks down Italian favorites with new ingredients.
Episode: S11 E1103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Six Ingredient Meals
Fast and easy 6-ingredient meals.
Episode: S11 E1105 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Holiday Sweets
Holiday baking – glazed pears with praline, sticky buns and chocolate cheesecake.
Episode: S11 E1106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
The World in a Meatball
Sara travels to Turkey and Spain to learn new recipes for meatballs.
Episode: S11 E1107 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Golden State Grub
California recipes – sushi with Sacramento farmer, and shrimp tikka with a cookbook club.
Episode: S11 E1109 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Latin All Stars
Latin American chef Maricel Presilla shares her favorite dishes and cooking techniques.
Episode: S2 E219 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 13
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 12
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 11
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 10
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 9
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 8
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 7
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 6
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 5
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 3
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 2
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
A TASTE OF TUNISIA AND TURKEY
Sara starts a food tour of Tunisia at a tea house with chef and food historian Malek Labidi
Episode: S13 E1301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
UNDER THE ACROPOLIS
Fish is on the menu when Sara joins Greek Chef Maria Loi in a harbor near Athens
Episode: S13 E1304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Catalon Soul Food
A wild food tour of Barcelona kicks off Sara’s discovery of Catalon foods.
Episode: S13 E1303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Olive Mallorca: A Wood Fired Feast
Sara and local chef Joan Abrams in Mallorca to cook over an open fire.
Episode: S13 E1305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Pizza and Lemons: Naples to Sorrento
Sara’s on the pizza trail in Naples, Italy, where pizza was born.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Cheese Please
Two recipes elevated by melty cheese: French Onion Soup Burger and Alsatian Onion Pie.
Episode: S12 E1205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Bounty of Parma
Sara goes to the source for parmesan cheese, prosciutto di parma and local tomatoes.
Episode: S12 E1204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Vegetariano Italiano
A food shopping tour in Rome's hip Trastevere area ends with a delicious vegetarian pizza.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Essential Pastas of Rome
Sara kicks off a visit to Rome with a street food tour led by American Ex Pat Katie Parla.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Weeknight Two for One
Two meals morph into four for easy weeknight cooking.
Episode: S12 E1206 | 26:46