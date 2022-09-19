The World in a Meatball

In Turkey, they have a meatball on a stick called simit kebabs. Sara travels to the farm of a Turkish cooking teacher to learn to make them along with pear salsa and quince liquor. In Catalonia, Sara joins local cook Juame Vidal to make meatball tapas with peas from his garden. Moroccan meatball tagine with couscous is achievable with a slow cooker, and master Michele Scicolone shows us how.