Speedy Pasta: Italy vs U.S.

Chicken or eggs? We love them both and Sara’s got some amazing recipes to make them shine.
Three cool recipes – seafood gazpacho, watermelon screwdrivers and steak salad.
Sara goes wild in Alaska with cedar planked salmon and foraged sea asparagus.
Sara makes spot prawn risotto in Vancouver and camarones enchilados in Miami.
Chinese food favorites – from Vancouver’s Chinatown. Plus, egg rolls at home.
Sara breaks down Italian favorites with new ingredients.
Fast and easy 6-ingredient meals.
Holiday baking – glazed pears with praline, sticky buns and chocolate cheesecake.
Sara travels to Turkey and Spain to learn new recipes for meatballs.
California recipes – sushi with Sacramento farmer, and shrimp tikka with a cookbook club.
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 14
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 13
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 12
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 11
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 10
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 9
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 8
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 7
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 6
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 5
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 3
Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 2
A tapas tour of Barcelona winds through historic backstreets to an unmarked dive with a viral treat.
Sara tries Puglian Mint Frittata and Arugula Salad from an Italian American home cook in Rome.
A hearty Turkish breakfast followed by Turkish Lamb Shanks and Ouzo at a country inn near Ephesus.
Fresh salmon coated with the Italian bread mixture, Muddica; Grilled on a cedar plank in Alaska.
Sara goes fishing on the Bosphorus in Istanbul, followed by a fish feast at a Sultans Palace.
Sara makes individual Lamb and Hummus Pita Pizzas on the Greek island of Lesvos.
Sara joins local chef Christos Tyrantasyllopoulos to make three famous Greek dishes.
Sara and local chef Joan Abrams in Mallorca to cook over an open fire.
Fish is on the menu when Sara joins Greek Chef Maria Loi in a harbor near Athens
A wild food tour of Barcelona kicks off Sara’s discovery of Catalon foods.