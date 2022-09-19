Six Ingredient Meals

Sara’s viewers love 5-ingredient recipes, so why not six? Her frittata has a secret ingredient – leftover spaghetti – enlivened with rich brie and bacon. You could save the spaghetti from another favorite – peppery broccoli pasta with feta. Her duck confit with braised leeks and sauerkraut is nice enough for company. Plus, Sara answers a viewer’s question about flattened chicken breasts.