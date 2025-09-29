© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sara's Weeknight Meals

Spice Route: Istanbul to Morocco

Season 14 Episode 1402 | 27m 00s

Who gets to cook at a Sultan’s palace in Istanbul? Sara does! She and the Palace chef make two local fishes – traditional Turkish Steamed Sea Bass and Salt Crusted Sea Bream. Later, she takes a boat ride on the Bosphorus to see how local fishermen catch their meals in the middle of a city and learns to make a Moroccan classic – Chicken Apricot Tagine.

Aired: 09/30/25 | Expires: 12/07/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Which Came First?
Chicken or eggs? We love them both and Sara’s got some amazing recipes to make them shine.
Episode: S13 E1307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Hot Day, Cold Food
Three cool recipes – seafood gazpacho, watermelon screwdrivers and steak salad.
Episode: S11 E1108 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Alaskan Salmon Two Ways
Sara goes wild in Alaska with cedar planked salmon and foraged sea asparagus.
Episode: S11 E1101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Spot Prawns, Vancouver
Sara makes spot prawn risotto in Vancouver and camarones enchilados in Miami.
Episode: S11 E1104 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Chinatown Vancouver
Chinese food favorites – from Vancouver’s Chinatown. Plus, egg rolls at home.
Episode: S11 E1102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Twisted Italian
Sara breaks down Italian favorites with new ingredients.
Episode: S11 E1103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Six Ingredient Meals
Fast and easy 6-ingredient meals.
Episode: S11 E1105 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Holiday Sweets
Holiday baking – glazed pears with praline, sticky buns and chocolate cheesecake.
Episode: S11 E1106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
The World in a Meatball
Sara travels to Turkey and Spain to learn new recipes for meatballs.
Episode: S11 E1107 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Golden State Grub
California recipes – sushi with Sacramento farmer, and shrimp tikka with a cookbook club.
Episode: S11 E1109 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 14
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 13
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 12
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 11
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 10
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 9
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 8
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 7
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 6
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 5
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 3
  • Sara's Weeknight Meals Season 2
Watch 27:30
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Franco Spanish Feast
A tapas tour of Barcelona winds through historic backstreets to an unmarked dive with a viral treat.
Episode: S14 E1403 | 27:30
Watch 28:00
Sara's Weeknight Meals
The Turkish Table
A hearty Turkish breakfast followed by Turkish Lamb Shanks and Ouzo at a country inn near Ephesus.
Episode: S14 E1404 | 28:00
Watch 27:30
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Salmon; May the North Be with You
Fresh salmon coated with the Italian bread mixture, Muddica; Grilled on a cedar plank in Alaska.
Episode: S14 E1406 | 27:30
Watch 27:45
Sara's Weeknight Meals
My Italian Kitchen
Sara tries Puglian Mint Frittata and Arugula Salad from an Italian American home cook in Rome.
Episode: S14 E1405 | 27:45
Watch 26:45
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Magic Mediterranean Meals
Sara makes individual Lamb and Hummus Pita Pizzas on the Greek island of Lesvos.
Episode: S14 E1401 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Shrimp: Santorini to Vancouver
Sara joins local chef Christos Tyrantasyllopoulos to make three famous Greek dishes.
Episode: S13 E1302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Olive Mallorca: A Wood Fired Feast
Sara and local chef Joan Abrams in Mallorca to cook over an open fire.
Episode: S13 E1305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
UNDER THE ACROPOLIS
Fish is on the menu when Sara joins Greek Chef Maria Loi in a harbor near Athens
Episode: S13 E1304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Catalon Soul Food
A wild food tour of Barcelona kicks off Sara’s discovery of Catalon foods.
Episode: S13 E1303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Sara's Weeknight Meals
Barcelona: Gaudi, Gin and Gambas
Sara joins food journalist Matt Goulding to mix the city’s favorite drink.
Episode: S13 E1306 | 26:46