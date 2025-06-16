© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Human Footprint

Vanishing Act

Season 2 Episode 6

From fossils entombed in tar to cells frozen in hope, Shane Campbell-Staton traces the arc of extinction from prehistory to the present. On an epic global journey, he meets species at the brink of oblivion… and the people who won’t give up on them.

Aired: 07/29/25
Extras
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Episode 6 Preview
Shane meets species on the brink of oblivion, and the people who won’t let them slip away.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
Watch 5:41
Human Footprint
The Beaver Boom: How One Rodent Shaped a Continent
Shane explores how beavers once ruled North America — and how they might again.
Clip: S2 E3 | 5:41
Watch 12:03
Human Footprint
Buried in Style: Fashion’s Final Destination
From catwalk to castoff, Shane follows our tossed threads to the Chilean desert.
Clip: S2 E3 | 12:03
Watch 5:42
Human Footprint
Shear Force: How Sheep Reshaped Scotland
From Highland pastures to global fashion, wool’s history is woven into Scotland’s identity.
Clip: S2 E3 | 5:42
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Episode 5 Preview
A journey down the Colorado River reveals the ripple effects of humanity’s quest to conquer water.
Preview: S2 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Episode 4 Preview
Shane investigates the future of bees, from honey bees to wild native species, in a changing world.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 9:58
Human Footprint
The Secret Life of Squash Bees
Margarita Lopez-Uribe reveals how squash bees evolved to thrive on our modern farms.
Clip: S2 E4 | 9:58
Watch 12:42
Human Footprint
The Pollination Economy: Inside America's Bee Crisis
Shane meets the beekeepers and scientists racing to save America's pollination workforce.
Clip: S2 E4 | 12:42
Watch 4:11
Human Footprint
Rusty-Patched Rescue: Saving America's Wild Bees
Clay Bolt and Shane trace the decline of wild bees — and fight to bring them back.
Clip: S2 E4 | 4:11
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Episode 3 Preview
From runway to throwaway, Shane suits up to discover the global impact of our fashion addiction.
Preview: S2 E3 | 0:30
Human Footprint
Dammed If You Do
A journey down the Colorado River reveals the ripple effects of humanity’s quest to conquer water.
Episode: S2 E5
Watch 55:09
Human Footprint
The Honey Trap
Shane investigates the future of bees, from honey bees to wild native species, in a changing world.
Episode: S2 E4 | 55:09
Watch 55:09
Human Footprint
Dressed to Kill
From runway to throwaway, Shane suits up to discover the global impact of our fashion addiction.
Episode: S2 E3 | 55:09
Watch 55:13
Human Footprint
The Enemy of My Enemy
We enlist allies from nature to fight in our battles. But is the enemy of an enemy always a friend?
Episode: S2 E2 | 55:13
Watch 55:07
Human Footprint
Shelf Life
Shane goes on a global journey to discover how supermarkets have reshaped our lives and our planet.
Episode: S2 E1 | 55:07
Watch 54:52
Human Footprint
The Ground Below
Shane explores the Human Footprint of cotton, from ancient rocks to 21st-century politics.
Episode: S1 E6 | 54:52
Watch 54:41
Human Footprint
The Urban Jungle
Shane explores three thriving urban species and envisions a wilder future for our cities.
Episode: S1 E5 | 54:41
Watch 54:50
Human Footprint
The Replacements
Shane meets five species that made allies of humans.
Episode: S1 E4 | 54:50
Watch 54:52
Human Footprint
Man's Best Friend
Shane’s love of dogs turns to awe as he discovers their profound impacts on humans.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:52
Watch 54:53
Human Footprint
Top Predator
From Yellowstone to Mozambique, discover the impact of the planet’s Top Predator: us.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:53