Vanishing Act

Shane meets species on the brink of oblivion, and the people who won’t let them slip away.
Shane explores how beavers once ruled North America — and how they might again.
From catwalk to castoff, Shane follows our tossed threads to the Chilean desert.
From Highland pastures to global fashion, wool’s history is woven into Scotland’s identity.
A journey down the Colorado River reveals the ripple effects of humanity’s quest to conquer water.
Shane investigates the future of bees, from honey bees to wild native species, in a changing world.
Margarita Lopez-Uribe reveals how squash bees evolved to thrive on our modern farms.
Shane meets the beekeepers and scientists racing to save America's pollination workforce.
Clay Bolt and Shane trace the decline of wild bees — and fight to bring them back.
From runway to throwaway, Shane suits up to discover the global impact of our fashion addiction.
Human Footprint Season 2
Human Footprint Season 1
We enlist allies from nature to fight in our battles. But is the enemy of an enemy always a friend?
Shane goes on a global journey to discover how supermarkets have reshaped our lives and our planet.
Shane explores the Human Footprint of cotton, from ancient rocks to 21st-century politics.
Shane explores three thriving urban species and envisions a wilder future for our cities.
Shane meets five species that made allies of humans.
Shane’s love of dogs turns to awe as he discovers their profound impacts on humans.
From Yellowstone to Mozambique, discover the impact of the planet’s Top Predator: us.