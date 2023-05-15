© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Human Footprint

Man's Best Friend

Season 1 Episode 3

Shane discovers why dogs are more than man’s best friend – they’ve been reshaped by evolution into the perfect partner for our species. And just as we’ve transformed them, dogs have left an unmistakable pawprint on us and the world we both share.

Aired: 07/18/23
Extras
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Episode 6 Preview
Shane explores the Human Footprint of cotton, from ancient rocks to 21st-century politics.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 3:01
Human Footprint
How Geology Influenced Cotton Production
Shane explores the remarkable journey that transformed the ancient Cretaceous seas.
Clip: S1 E6 | 3:01
Watch 2:28
Human Footprint
Meet the 'Puff Daddy' of Cotton
Shane visits Julius Tillery's cotton farm to learn about the legacy behind the brand.
Clip: S1 E6 | 2:28
Watch 2:36
Human Footprint
Why the Boll Weevil is this Alabama Town's Mascot
Shane learns how the boll weevil became an icon in Enterprise, Alabama.
Clip: S1 E6 | 2:36
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Episode 5 Preview
Shane explores three thriving urban species and envisions a wilder future for our cities.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:40
Human Footprint
Hunting the Rats of NYC with a Pack of Dogs
Discover how Scott and Angie Mullaney use their loyal canines take on the urban rat race.
Clip: S1 E5 | 2:40
Watch 2:52
Human Footprint
City vs. Forest Anole Adaptations of Puerto Rico
Meet Kristin Winchell, the urban evolution guru who's unraveling the secrets of anoles.
Clip: S1 E5 | 2:52
Watch 3:25
Human Footprint
Reimagining Green City Living in Singapore
In Singapore, nature is the blueprint. Green spaces aren't just an afterthought.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:25
Watch 1:30
Human Footprint
Changing the World with Corn
Shane meets with local Mexican chefs committed to reviving the sacred heritage of maize.
Clip: S1 E4 | 1:30
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Episode 4 Preview
Shane meets five species that made allies of humans.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Human Footprint
The Ground Below
Shane explores the Human Footprint of cotton, from ancient rocks to 21st-century politics.
Episode: S1 E6
Human Footprint
The Urban Jungle
Shane explores three thriving urban species and envisions a wilder future for our cities.
Episode: S1 E5
Human Footprint
The Replacements
Shane meets five species that made allies of humans.
Episode: S1 E4
Watch 55:24
Human Footprint
Top Predator
From Yellowstone to Mozambique, discover the impact of the planet’s Top Predator: us.
Episode: S1 E2 | 55:24
Watch 55:11
Human Footprint
Strangers In Paradise
Shane tracks down four invasive species that make him reconsider what it means to belong.
Episode: S1 E1 | 55:11