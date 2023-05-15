Man's Best Friend

Extras
Shane explores the Human Footprint of cotton, from ancient rocks to 21st-century politics.
Shane explores the remarkable journey that transformed the ancient Cretaceous seas.
Shane visits Julius Tillery's cotton farm to learn about the legacy behind the brand.
Shane learns how the boll weevil became an icon in Enterprise, Alabama.
Shane explores three thriving urban species and envisions a wilder future for our cities.
Discover how Scott and Angie Mullaney use their loyal canines take on the urban rat race.
Meet Kristin Winchell, the urban evolution guru who's unraveling the secrets of anoles.
In Singapore, nature is the blueprint. Green spaces aren't just an afterthought.
Shane meets with local Mexican chefs committed to reviving the sacred heritage of maize.
Shane meets five species that made allies of humans.
From Yellowstone to Mozambique, discover the impact of the planet’s Top Predator: us.
Shane tracks down four invasive species that make him reconsider what it means to belong.