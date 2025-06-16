The Enemy of My Enemy

Extras
Shane investigates the future of bees, from honey bees to wild native species, in a changing world.
We enlist allies from nature to fight in our battles. But is the enemy of an enemy always a friend?
From ducks to drones, Shane explores how farmers fight pests with nature — not chemicals.
Shane traces how cane toads conquered Australia — and how science is turning the tide.
Shane and Ben Lorr trace the supermarket’s rise — and what it says about what we value.
Shane and Michael Moss examine how processed food took over our shelves — and our willpower.
Shane uncovers the hidden labor behind shrimp — and the global systems that keep us in the dark.
Exploring the global impact of Earth’s most ingenious, destructive, and adaptable species… Us.
Watch the rise of a productive crop that has managed to replace itself, but at what cost?
The cultural and resource costs for manicured lawns and golf courses are quite shocking.
Shane goes on a global journey to discover how supermarkets have reshaped our lives and our planet.
Shane explores the Human Footprint of cotton, from ancient rocks to 21st-century politics.
Shane explores three thriving urban species and envisions a wilder future for our cities.
Shane meets five species that made allies of humans.
Shane’s love of dogs turns to awe as he discovers their profound impacts on humans.
From Yellowstone to Mozambique, discover the impact of the planet’s Top Predator: us.
Shane tracks down four invasive species that make him reconsider what it means to belong.