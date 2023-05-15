Top Predator

Extras
Shane explores the remarkable journey that transformed the ancient Cretaceous seas.
Shane learns how the boll weevil became an icon in Enterprise, Alabama.
Shane visits Julius Tillery's cotton farm to learn about the legacy behind the brand.
Shane explores the Human Footprint of cotton, from ancient rocks to 21st-century politics.
In Singapore, nature is the blueprint. Green spaces aren't just an afterthought.
Discover how Scott and Angie Mullaney use their loyal canines take on the urban rat race.
Meet Kristin Winchell, the urban evolution guru who's unraveling the secrets of anoles.
Shane explores three thriving urban species and envisions a wilder future for our cities.
Shane meets five species that made allies of humans.
Dr. Roland Kays uses a global GPS tracker plan to unleash the secret lives of wild cats.
Shane explores the Human Footprint of cotton, from ancient rocks to 21st-century politics.
Shane explores three thriving urban species and envisions a wilder future for our cities.
Shane’s love of dogs turns to awe as he discovers their profound impacts on humans.
Shane tracks down four invasive species that make him reconsider what it means to belong.