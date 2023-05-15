© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Human Footprint

Top Predator

Season 1 Episode 2 | 55m 24s

There’s a killer inside us. Our biology, culture, technology, and economy have transformed our species into the greatest predator the world has ever seen. From Yellowstone to Mozambique, Shane explores our global impact as the planet’s top predator.

Aired: 07/11/23 | Expires: 10/03/23
Extras
Watch 3:01
Human Footprint
How Geology Influenced Cotton Production
Shane explores the remarkable journey that transformed the ancient Cretaceous seas.
Clip: S1 E6 | 3:01
Watch 2:36
Human Footprint
Why the Boll Weevil is this Alabama Town's Mascot
Shane learns how the boll weevil became an icon in Enterprise, Alabama.
Clip: S1 E6 | 2:36
Watch 2:28
Human Footprint
Meet the 'Puff Daddy' of Cotton
Shane visits Julius Tillery's cotton farm to learn about the legacy behind the brand.
Clip: S1 E6 | 2:28
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Episode 6 Preview
Shane explores the Human Footprint of cotton, from ancient rocks to 21st-century politics.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 3:25
Human Footprint
Reimagining Green City Living in Singapore
In Singapore, nature is the blueprint. Green spaces aren't just an afterthought.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:25
Watch 2:40
Human Footprint
Hunting the Rats of NYC with a Pack of Dogs
Discover how Scott and Angie Mullaney use their loyal canines take on the urban rat race.
Clip: S1 E5 | 2:40
Watch 2:52
Human Footprint
City vs. Forest Anole Adaptations of Puerto Rico
Meet Kristin Winchell, the urban evolution guru who's unraveling the secrets of anoles.
Clip: S1 E5 | 2:52
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Episode 5 Preview
Shane explores three thriving urban species and envisions a wilder future for our cities.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Episode 4 Preview
Shane meets five species that made allies of humans.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Watch 3:25
Human Footprint
The Cat Tracking Device of the Future
Dr. Roland Kays uses a global GPS tracker plan to unleash the secret lives of wild cats.
Clip: S1 E4 | 3:25
Human Footprint
The Ground Below
Shane explores the Human Footprint of cotton, from ancient rocks to 21st-century politics.
Episode: S1 E6
Human Footprint
The Urban Jungle
Shane explores three thriving urban species and envisions a wilder future for our cities.
Episode: S1 E5
Human Footprint
The Replacements
Shane meets five species that made allies of humans.
Episode: S1 E4
Human Footprint
Man's Best Friend
Shane’s love of dogs turns to awe as he discovers their profound impacts on humans.
Episode: S1 E3
Watch 55:11
Human Footprint
Strangers In Paradise
Shane tracks down four invasive species that make him reconsider what it means to belong.
Episode: S1 E1 | 55:11