Human Footprint

The Urban Jungle

Season 1 Episode 5

In "The Urban Jungle," Shane explores the modern city: an ecosystem built by, for us. He encounters three species thriving in the city, reckons with our complex urban history, and envisions a new and wilder urban future.

Aired: 08/01/23
Extras
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Episode 6 Preview
Shane explores the Human Footprint of cotton, from ancient rocks to 21st-century politics.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 3:01
Human Footprint
How Geology Influenced Cotton Production
Shane explores the remarkable journey that transformed the ancient Cretaceous seas.
Clip: S1 E6 | 3:01
Watch 2:28
Human Footprint
Meet the 'Puff Daddy' of Cotton
Shane visits Julius Tillery's cotton farm to learn about the legacy behind the brand.
Clip: S1 E6 | 2:28
Watch 2:36
Human Footprint
Why the Boll Weevil is this Alabama Town's Mascot
Shane learns how the boll weevil became an icon in Enterprise, Alabama.
Clip: S1 E6 | 2:36
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Episode 5 Preview
Shane explores three thriving urban species and envisions a wilder future for our cities.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:40
Human Footprint
Hunting the Rats of NYC with a Pack of Dogs
Discover how Scott and Angie Mullaney use their loyal canines take on the urban rat race.
Clip: S1 E5 | 2:40
Watch 2:52
Human Footprint
City vs. Forest Anole Adaptations of Puerto Rico
Meet Kristin Winchell, the urban evolution guru who's unraveling the secrets of anoles.
Clip: S1 E5 | 2:52
Watch 3:25
Human Footprint
Reimagining Green City Living in Singapore
In Singapore, nature is the blueprint. Green spaces aren't just an afterthought.
Clip: S1 E5 | 3:25
Watch 1:30
Human Footprint
Changing the World with Corn
Shane meets with local Mexican chefs committed to reviving the sacred heritage of maize.
Clip: S1 E4 | 1:30
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Episode 4 Preview
Shane meets five species that made allies of humans.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Human Footprint
The Ground Below
Shane explores the Human Footprint of cotton, from ancient rocks to 21st-century politics.
Episode: S1 E6
Human Footprint
The Replacements
Shane meets five species that made allies of humans.
Episode: S1 E4
Human Footprint
Man's Best Friend
Shane’s love of dogs turns to awe as he discovers their profound impacts on humans.
Episode: S1 E3
Watch 55:24
Human Footprint
Top Predator
From Yellowstone to Mozambique, discover the impact of the planet’s Top Predator: us.
Episode: S1 E2 | 55:24
Watch 55:11
Human Footprint
Strangers In Paradise
Shane tracks down four invasive species that make him reconsider what it means to belong.
Episode: S1 E1 | 55:11