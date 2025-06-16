© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Human Footprint

Dammed If You Do

Season 2 Episode 5

Shane Campbell-Staton travels from ancient aqueducts to modern mega-dams, following our age-old quest to tame water. On a journey down the Colorado River, he discovers how humanity’s thirst for control has reshaped rivers — and civilization itself.

Aired: 07/22/25
Watch 5:41
Human Footprint
The Beaver Boom: How One Rodent Shaped a Continent
Shane explores how beavers once ruled North America — and how they might again.
Clip: S2 E3 | 5:41
Watch 12:03
Human Footprint
Buried in Style: Fashion’s Final Destination
From catwalk to castoff, Shane follows our tossed threads to the Chilean desert.
Clip: S2 E3 | 12:03
Watch 5:42
Human Footprint
Shear Force: How Sheep Reshaped Scotland
From Highland pastures to global fashion, wool’s history is woven into Scotland’s identity.
Clip: S2 E3 | 5:42
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Episode 4 Preview
Shane investigates the future of bees, from honey bees to wild native species, in a changing world.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Episode 2 Preview
We enlist allies from nature to fight in our battles. But is the enemy of an enemy always a friend?
Preview: S2 E2 | 0:30
Watch 7:18
Human Footprint
Duck Deployments and Mite Airstrikes: Nature’s Pest Patrol
From ducks to drones, Shane explores how farmers fight pests with nature — not chemicals.
Clip: S2 E2 | 7:18
Watch 13:28
Human Footprint
The Rise, Reign, and Reckoning of Australia’s Cane Toads
Shane traces how cane toads conquered Australia — and how science is turning the tide.
Clip: S2 E2 | 13:28
Watch 4:18
Human Footprint
The Birth of the Supermarket: How Convenience Took Over the Way We Shop
Shane and Ben Lorr trace the supermarket’s rise — and what it says about what we value.
Clip: S2 E1 | 4:18
Watch 6:24
Human Footprint
How Cereal, Sugar, and Big Business Rewired Our Diets
Shane and Michael Moss examine how processed food took over our shelves — and our willpower.
Clip: S2 E1 | 6:24
Watch 13:11
Human Footprint
The True Cost of Shrimp: What the Grocery Store Doesn’t Show You
Shane uncovers the hidden labor behind shrimp — and the global systems that keep us in the dark.
Clip: S2 E1 | 13:11
Human Footprint
The Honey Trap
Shane investigates the future of bees, from honey bees to wild native species, in a changing world.
Episode: S2 E4
Human Footprint
Dressed to Kill
From runway to throwaway, Shane suits up to discover the global impact of our fashion addiction.
Episode: S2 E3
Watch 55:13
Human Footprint
The Enemy of My Enemy
We enlist allies from nature to fight in our battles. But is the enemy of an enemy always a friend?
Episode: S2 E2 | 55:13
Watch 55:07
Human Footprint
Shelf Life
Shane goes on a global journey to discover how supermarkets have reshaped our lives and our planet.
Episode: S2 E1 | 55:07
Watch 54:52
Human Footprint
The Ground Below
Shane explores the Human Footprint of cotton, from ancient rocks to 21st-century politics.
Episode: S1 E6 | 54:52
Watch 54:41
Human Footprint
The Urban Jungle
Shane explores three thriving urban species and envisions a wilder future for our cities.
Episode: S1 E5 | 54:41
Watch 54:50
Human Footprint
The Replacements
Shane meets five species that made allies of humans.
Episode: S1 E4 | 54:50
Watch 54:52
Human Footprint
Man's Best Friend
Shane’s love of dogs turns to awe as he discovers their profound impacts on humans.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:52
Watch 54:53
Human Footprint
Top Predator
From Yellowstone to Mozambique, discover the impact of the planet’s Top Predator: us.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:53
Watch 54:40
Human Footprint
Strangers In Paradise
Shane tracks down four invasive species that make him reconsider what it means to belong.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:40