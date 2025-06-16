© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Human Footprint

Dressed to Kill

Season 2 Episode 3

Take a look in the mirror… do you like what you see? From biotech labs to beaver ponds, from New York Fashion Week to Chile’s textile graveyards, Shane unravels how the trends we chase to fit in and stand out leave a lasting mark on our planet.

Aired: 07/08/25
Watch 5:41
Human Footprint
The Beaver Boom: How One Rodent Shaped a Continent
Shane explores how beavers once ruled North America — and how they might again.
Clip: S2 E3 | 5:41
Watch 12:03
Human Footprint
Buried in Style: Fashion’s Final Destination
From catwalk to castoff, Shane follows our tossed threads to the Chilean desert.
Clip: S2 E3 | 12:03
Watch 5:42
Human Footprint
Shear Force: How Sheep Reshaped Scotland
From Highland pastures to global fashion, wool’s history is woven into Scotland’s identity.
Clip: S2 E3 | 5:42
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Episode 4 Preview
Shane investigates the future of bees, from honey bees to wild native species, in a changing world.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Episode 2 Preview
We enlist allies from nature to fight in our battles. But is the enemy of an enemy always a friend?
Preview: S2 E2 | 0:30
Watch 7:18
Human Footprint
Duck Deployments and Mite Airstrikes: Nature’s Pest Patrol
From ducks to drones, Shane explores how farmers fight pests with nature — not chemicals.
Clip: S2 E2 | 7:18
Watch 13:28
Human Footprint
The Rise, Reign, and Reckoning of Australia’s Cane Toads
Shane traces how cane toads conquered Australia — and how science is turning the tide.
Clip: S2 E2 | 13:28
Watch 4:18
Human Footprint
The Birth of the Supermarket: How Convenience Took Over the Way We Shop
Shane and Ben Lorr trace the supermarket’s rise — and what it says about what we value.
Clip: S2 E1 | 4:18
Watch 6:24
Human Footprint
How Cereal, Sugar, and Big Business Rewired Our Diets
Shane and Michael Moss examine how processed food took over our shelves — and our willpower.
Clip: S2 E1 | 6:24
Watch 13:11
Human Footprint
The True Cost of Shrimp: What the Grocery Store Doesn’t Show You
Shane uncovers the hidden labor behind shrimp — and the global systems that keep us in the dark.
Clip: S2 E1 | 13:11
