Earth has never experienced anything like us: a single species dominating and transforming the planet. Biologist Shane Campbell-Staton travels the globe to explore our Human Footprint and to discover how the things we do reveal who we truly are.

Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Episode 6 Preview
Shane explores the Human Footprint of cotton, from ancient rocks to 21st-century politics.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Human Footprint
Episode 5 Preview
Shane explores three thriving urban species and envisions a wilder future for our cities.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 3:25
Human Footprint
The Cat Tracking Device of the Future
Dr. Roland Kays uses a global GPS tracker plan to unleash the secret lives of wild cats.
Clip: S1 E4 | 3:25
Episodes
Watch 55:11
Human Footprint
Strangers In Paradise
Shane tracks down four invasive species that make him reconsider what it means to belong.
Episode: S1 E1 | 55:11
Extras
Watch 1:30
Human Footprint
Our Impact on Planet Earth
Shane Campbell-Staton explores how humans have impacted the planet in this first look.
Clip: S1 | 1:30
Watch 1:30
Human Footprint
The Top Secret Vault for Ancient Maize
Shane dives into Mexico's cornucopia with geneticist Sarah Hearne.
Clip: S1 E4 | 1:30
Watch 1:30
Human Footprint
Changing the World with Corn
Shane meets with local Mexican chefs committed to reviving the sacred heritage of maize.
Clip: S1 E4 | 1:30
Watch 2:16
Human Footprint
Puppy IQ: How Canine Smarts Evolved with Humans
Vanessa Woods studies the wonders of canine cognition at Duke Puppy Kindergarten.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:16
Watch 2:52
Human Footprint
Shane Meets an Inuit Sled Dog Hunter
Chilling in the Arctic: Shane explores the role of how sled dogs in Resolute Bay.
Clip: S1 E3 | 2:52
Watch 3:04
Human Footprint
The Wild Horses of Nevada's Deserts
Shane ventures into the vast deserts of Nevada to learn about wild horses on public lands.
Clip: S1 E1 | 3:04
Watch 2:05
Human Footprint
The Wolves Among Us in Yellowstone
As Top Predator, we eliminate competition, like America's wolves.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:05
Watch 2:59
Human Footprint
Exploring the Epic Whale Warehouse with Shane
Shane meets Nick Pyenson, a biologist studying ancient and living whales.
Clip: S1 E2 | 2:59
Watch 4:50
Human Footprint
Searching for the Tuskless Elephants of Gorongosa
Shane's research reveals how our actions can change the course of evolution.
Clip: S1 E2 | 4:50
Watch 2:46
Human Footprint
Cruising the Everglades with a Burmese Python Hunter
Shane’s journey begins in Florida, where he joins Donna Kalil on a Burmese python hunt.
Clip: S1 E1 | 2:46