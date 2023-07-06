Human Footprint

Episodes
Shane tracks down four invasive species that make him reconsider what it means to belong.
Extras
Shane Campbell-Staton explores how humans have impacted the planet in this first look.
Shane dives into Mexico's cornucopia with geneticist Sarah Hearne.
Shane meets with local Mexican chefs committed to reviving the sacred heritage of maize.
Vanessa Woods studies the wonders of canine cognition at Duke Puppy Kindergarten.
Chilling in the Arctic: Shane explores the role of how sled dogs in Resolute Bay.
Shane ventures into the vast deserts of Nevada to learn about wild horses on public lands.
As Top Predator, we eliminate competition, like America's wolves.
Shane meets Nick Pyenson, a biologist studying ancient and living whales.
Shane's research reveals how our actions can change the course of evolution.
Shane’s journey begins in Florida, where he joins Donna Kalil on a Burmese python hunt.