Shelf Life

Exploring the global impact of Earth’s most ingenious, destructive, and adaptable species… Us.
Shane and Michael Moss examine how processed food took over our shelves — and our willpower.
Shane uncovers the hidden labor behind shrimp — and the global systems that keep us in the dark.
Shane and Ben Lorr trace the supermarket’s rise — and what it says about what we value.
Watch the rise of a productive crop that has managed to replace itself, but at what cost?
The cultural and resource costs for manicured lawns and golf courses are quite shocking.
Observe the rich diversity of dog breeds, shaped by genes and human intervention.
Expose Asian carp for disrupting native fish species and shrinking their populations.
Examine city-dwelling anoles with remarkable evolutionary changes.
Learn how millions of years of deposits shaped the events of Black American history.
Shane explores the Human Footprint of cotton, from ancient rocks to 21st-century politics.
Shane explores three thriving urban species and envisions a wilder future for our cities.
Shane meets five species that made allies of humans.
Shane’s love of dogs turns to awe as he discovers their profound impacts on humans.
From Yellowstone to Mozambique, discover the impact of the planet’s Top Predator: us.
Shane tracks down four invasive species that make him reconsider what it means to belong.