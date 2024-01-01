Expertise: Research, writing, content creation and storytelling

Education: Magnificat High School

Ohio University - Senior, World Religions, African American Studies and Diversity Studies

Favorite spot in Northeast Ohio: Value World in Lakewood

Experience:

Hali Bridges is a World Religions, African American Studies major with a certificate in diversity studies whose overarching passion is culture. During her internships with The Cleveland Orchestra, she utilized her academic background to enhance donor events and summer festivals through strategic planning and cultural insights. As a campus organizer for the Feminist Majority Foundation, Hali educated peers on reproductive health care while managing social media campaigns. Her participation in a documentary storytelling program in Seville, Spain, allowed her to explore African Moorish influences, connecting her studies to real-world cultural narratives. At 12 Literary Arts, Hali's nonprofit arts administration and event production work further solidified her passion for integrating cultural studies with the arts.

Highlights:

Visible Voice Scholar

Dr. Francine Childs Diversity Leadership Award recipient, Ohio University

Jane Edna Hunter Scholarship recipient

Spain Screenwriting and Documentary Storytelling Participant

World Religions George Weckman Award recipient, Ohio University

