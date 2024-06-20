5 Things to do in NEO: Tri-C Jazz Fest, monsters in Canton and more

Tri-C JazzFest

This week Playhouse Square hosts the 45th annual Tri-C JazzFest in the historic Downtown Cleveland district. Featuring almost 500 jazz artists, indoor performances and free outdoor performances, Tri-C JazzFest brings world-class jazz to Cleveland. Enjoy the work of acclaimed artists such as the Grammy-winning band Take 6 and Cuban composer Harold López-Nussa. The fun starts on Thursday at 8 p.m. and continues until Saturday evening.

‘Midsummer Monster Mayhem’

Witness a monstrous amount of creativity in Canton at the “Midsummer Monster Mayhem” art exhibit debuting at BZTAT Studios Saturday. Featuring artwork that emphasizes different mysterious creatures and monsters, this exhibit showcases beasts in varying lights using different mediums. The exhibit’s opening reception is Saturday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and it remains open through late August. The reception features a loop of various classic monster films along with the exhibit.

Ashtabula Harbor Beach Glass Festival

Featuring artwork that utilizes materials straight out of Lake Erie, the Ashtabula Harbor Beach Glass Festival showcases many different works of art. Emphasizing the use of Lake Erie beach glass while also presenting art using other mediums, this festival is Saturday and Sunday at Ashtabula Harbor.



Massillon Museum Open Mic Poetry Reading

Calling all poets and poetry fans! Massillon Museum is presenting their own free open mic with the Expanding Circles Collective. Anyone is welcome to participate and read their own poetry or work by their favorite writers Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in the Fred F. Silk Community Room at the Massillon Museum.

Wade Oval Wednesday

Bring out your blankets and lawn chairs because the popular free weekly concert at Wade Oval in Cleveland’s University Circle is back this summer. This week Wade Oval Wednesday features a classical performance from members of the Cleveland Orchestra. The show starts at 7 p.m., but be sure to get there early to reserve a spot.