5 things to do in NEO: BorderLight Festival, Akron Art Expo and more

BorderLight Theatre Festival

BorderLight Theatre Festival takes over Playhouse Square in Cleveland this week, offering a diverse collection of indoor and outdoor theatrical performances. Attendees can explore national, international and fringe productions. Enjoy shows across many genres, including Alex Kern’s comedy “Thank you so Much for Coming,” the rock odyssey “Future Perfect” and Lucretia Stenson’s circus show “Fly Girl” about self-discovery. On Saturday, families can enjoy performances and activities designed for all ages. Festivities run through Saturday evening.



Wayne County Maker Faire

Maker Faire comes to Wayne County this week. Maker Faire combines elements of county and science fairs, creating a space for engineers, artists and innovators alike. From carbon dioxide powered go-karts to modular origami, the fair takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the county fairgrounds in Wooster.



Westlake – Bay Village Rotary Art Festival

View art and engage with the local community at the Westlake – Bay Village Rotary Art Festival. Explore works by local sculptors, painters and photographers and see art by featured artist Will Wilson who blends traditional and non-traditional techniques to create both realistic and surrealist pieces. Enjoy live music while you check out the art Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on the grounds between Westlake Elementary School and Westlake Porter Public Library along Center Ridge Road.



Merwin's Wharf 10th Anniversary

Visit Merwin’s Wharf on Saturday from noon – 9 p.m. in the Cleveland Flats neighborhood to celebrate the riverfront restaurant’s 10-year anniversary. The festivities feature a day filled with free activities, like balloon art, magic shows, nature walks and water taxis. Relax by the Cuyahoga River, grab food from local food trucks and enjoy a live concert from Shoreline Funk All-Stars. Attendees can also take in the view across the river of the Cleveland Metroparks’ revitalization project of Irishtown Bend Park.



Akron Art Expo

Head over to Hardesty Park in Akron for the 45th annual Akron Art Expo. Stroll through the park with a glass of wine while admiring local art, including unique pottery, paintings, textiles and mosaics. Stay for concerts and dance performances from local artists like the folk group Magnificent Goat Brothers and professional wind ensemble the Akron Symphonic Winds. The fun begins Saturday at 10 a.m. and continues into Sunday.