5 things to do in NEO: Taste of Tremont, Wizardly Weekend and more

Taste of Tremont

Discover delicious food from local chefs and vendors at the 20th annual Taste of Tremont in Cleveland this week. Try dishes from popular restaurants, including Barrio and The South Side, enjoy live music while strolling through the beer garden and experience the lively community of Tremont. The event is Sunday from noon - 8 p.m. on Professor Avenue in Cleveland.

Third Fridays in Cleveland

Check out a free immersive art walk at 78th Studios in Cleveland this week. Beginning in the early 2000s, Third Fridays bring visual exhibits, music, local cuisine and pop-up vendors into one space for a unique artistic experience. Visit Friday from 5-9 p.m. on West 78th Street in the Gordon Square Arts District.



African American Arts Festival

Explore Black art, music and culture at the fourth annual African American Arts Festival in Canton Saturday from 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. The event begins with a health-focused morning, including yoga, a step class and Zumba. Throughout the afternoon, attendees can enjoy a variety of performances including a drum set competition, youth showcases and a cultural fashion show. The festival also features the work of Black painters, sculptors and other visual artists. The day concludes with a performance by the New Edition Experience.

Wizardly Weekend in Kent

Calling all wizarding world enthusiasts: Head to Downtown Kent this week as Wizardly Weekend takes over. Join in the Wobbly Wizard Bar Crawl, take a magical herbology class, catch a free showing of “Matilda” or swing by the vendor village for bewitching handmade art. There’s something for magic lovers of all ages once the fun begins Friday at 10 a.m.

‘Floral & Landscape Exhibition’

It's the last week to visit the free "Floral & Landscape Exhibition" in Cuyahoga Falls. The exhibit features abstract and realistic portrayals of landscapes, flora and skylines. Noteworthy pieces include a to-scale sculpture of a goldfinch, titled "Winter Preparation," by Akron artist Tom Baldwin. The juror award-winning watercolor was "Day Lilies Amid the Grasses #3" by Robert J. Putka from Cuyahoga Falls. Gallery hours vary, and the exhibit concludes July 25.