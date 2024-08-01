5 things to do in NEO: GroundWorks grand finale, Twins Days Festival and more

GroundWorks Grand Finale

Join GroundWorks DanceTheater for their final performances at the Heinz Poll Summer Dance Festival in Akron. After 25 years of presenting contemporary dance throughout Northeast Ohio, GroundWorks is ending with a bang. This free event features three new works, including a tribute to jazz performer Thelonious Monk by GroundWorks’ Artistic Director David Shimotakahara, new choreography by Seattle-based guest choreographer Olivier Wevers and an original work by artist-in-residence Antonio Brown. The performances are Friday and Saturday at 8:45 p.m. in Firestone Park.

Twins Days Festival

The world’s largest Twins Days Festival is back in Twinsburg this week. Enjoy twin-themed foods, crafts, games and more. The event kicks off Friday with the Twins Days golf outing and continues into Sunday. Check out the “Double Take Parade,” embrace this year’s theme “Twindy 500: Off Two the Races” or join in twin-themed bingo and volleyball. Everyone, including non-twins, is welcome. The festivities begin Friday at 9 a.m. and continue until Sunday at 7 p.m. at Glen Chamberlin Park.



Avant-Garde Summer Handmade Market

Avant-Garde Summer Handmade Market brings creativity to Crocker Park in Westlake Saturday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. to view handmade art and sample cuisine by local vendors and food trucks. From local perfumeries like Great Lakes Olfactory to restaurants like the Creole-inspired eatery the Lapé Experience, the Avant-Garde Summer Handmade Market offers a variety of works.



Lakewood Arts Festival

Lakewood Arts Festival offers a day filled with food, art and live music and entertainment Saturday. Visit Downtown Lakewood on Detroit Road from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. for more than 100 artists and performers, including Senegalese drummer Assane M'Baye, street chalk artist Ryan Finley and an improvisational theater performance by Russ Stich with students from the Beck Center for the Arts. Grab a bite and explore art by local sculptors, woodworkers, dancers and more.



Music at the Lodge

Catch the final Music at the Lodge performance of the season in Medina. The free, afternoon concert series concludes this week with a performance by folk-rock group Circle of Friends. Grab a lawn chair and listen to the band’s uplifting melodies and nature-centered lyrics. The concert is Sunday from 2 – 3 p.m. at the Lodge at Allardale in Medina.

