5 things to do in NEO: ‘MJ the Musical,’ Canton Anime Fest and more

‘MJ: The Musical’

Playhouse Square presents the multi-Tony Award-winning Broadway show “MJ: The Musical.” Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage explores the life of iconic entertainer Michael Jackson. The production focuses on Jackson as he prepares for his Dangerous World Tour, providing insight into his creative process. Audiences can expect reinterpreted performances of Jackson classics and some lesser-known songs. The show opens Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. and runs through August 11.



Egyptian Festival in Westlake

Explore Egyptian culture this week at the Egyptian Festival in Westlake. Try authentic Egyptian foods such as stuffed grape leaves and om ali, which is an Egyptian bread pudding. There will also be desserts like rice pudding and baklava. Enjoy family activities such as face painting, henna tattoos and carnival games while you listen to authentic Egyptian music and DJs. Festivities begin Friday at 4 p.m. and continue into Sunday at St. Peter and George Coptic Orthodox Church in Westlake.



Anime Fest in Canton

Anime enthusiasts unite at Canton Palace Theatre this week for Anime Fest. Fans can enjoy a selection of local anime-centered vendors and watch screenings of popular films within the genre, such as “Weathering with You” and “The Boy and the Heron.” The festival features tournaments for popular video games, like “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” and “Pokémon Scarlet and Violet,” as well as cosplay competitions. Doors open Friday at noon, and the festival continues into Saturday evening.



Dance with JustUs Line Dance Crew in Akron

Join in the fun this week in Akron at Happy Hour on the Plaza, a free weekly concert series featuring games, music and dancing. Groove with the JustUs Line Dance Crew, check out nearby restaurants or test your skills in cornhole. Rock out with alternative artist Molly O'Malley as she takes the stage this week. The event is from 5:30–9 p.m. at Cascade Plaza.



Wesli at City Stages

Grab your lawn chair and head over to the Transformer Station in Cleveland’s Hingetown district to catch a free concert and block party presented by the Cleveland Museum of Art. City Stages is a free, weekly concert series featuring global music. Wednesday’s performance showcases Wesli, a Haitian Canadian musician who combines traditional Haitian music like rara with contemporary genres such as Afrobeat, hip-hop and folk music. The performance is Wednesday from 7:30–9 p.m.