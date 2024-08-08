5 things to do in NEO: ‘Tropico Macbeth,’ Akron Pickle Fest and more

‘Trópico Macbeth: El Ascenso al Poder’

Experience a reimagined Shakespearean tragedy with “Trópico Macbeth: El Ascenso al Poder.” Set on a Caribbean island, this adaptation delves into the tactics of powerful women and their manipulation of others to gain power, justice and revenge. The story mirrors the tumultuous realities of 1935 in the Caribbean, offering a fresh take on Shakespeare’s classic tale. The production runs Thursday through September 7 at LatinUs Theater Company’s Blackbox Theater in Cleveland.



Massillon Fun Fest

Head over to the Massillon Museum this week for the Massillon Fun Fest, a day packed with family-friendly activities. Enjoy craft stations, face painting, puzzles and games, all while exploring local businesses. It’s a great opportunity for a fun, free day out with the family Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



Author Alley

Discover the work of local writers, authors, journalists and comic creators this week at Author Alley. The event kicks off at Loganberry Books in Cleveland’s Larchmere neighborhood with a reception on Friday at 6 p.m., offering an exclusive meet-and-greet with the authors. Browse the bookfair on Saturday and Sunday, featuring graphic novels like Scott MacGregor and Gary Dumm’s “Captured! A World War II Memoir” or fiction novels such as Alexis Minnich’s “Amateur Dreams: Reaching New Heights.”



Artworks Live!

Immerse yourself in the creative talents of local youth at Artworks Live! in Cleveland. Stroll through the art gallery, enjoy theater, poetry and dance performances produced by 10th-12th graders throughout the city. or browse the art market and take home some unique pieces. Experience this vibrant showcase of youth art on Saturday from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Disciples Christian Church in Cleveland Heights.



Akron Pickle Fest

Get ready for a pickle-packed day at Akron Pickle Fest this week. Indulge in pickle-themed cuisine and drinks while admiring creative pickle-themed art. Dive into the Pickleympics, featuring fun challenges like a no-handed pickle eating contest, fishing for pickles and the greased pickle toss. The event is free and welcomes all pickle enthusiasts Sunday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Cascade Plaza in Akron.