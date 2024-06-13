5 things to do in NEO: Juneteenth Freedom Fest in Cleveland, SwampFest in Shreve and more

Juneteenth Freedom Fest

Aiming to celebrate African American independence, Cleveland’s Juneteenth Freedom Fest hosts an array of performers, vendors and soul food trucks. Enjoy main stage performances by Karamu House, family-friendly activities, interactive art demonstrations and more. The festivities are Saturday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. at Mall C in Downtown Cleveland.



Shreve SwampFest

Embracing the legend of the Shreve swamp monster, Shreve SwampFest invites the community to experience the small village’s culture. From musical performances by local artists to food and games, the fun begins in Downtown Shreve Thursday at 4 p.m. and continues until Saturday with a fireworks show at Piper Field at 10:30 p.m.



Rock out in Mentor

Channel your inner rockstar at Mentor Rocks, a Tuesday night series. Enjoy a free concert featuring best-selling Canadian rock band Finger Eleven at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater at 7 p.m. Finger Eleven is a genre bending band that appeals to many. The concert series features a different artist every week through August and local food trucks are on site too.

Dads and classic cars

Grab your dad on Father’s Day and head to the historic Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron for the 66th Classic, Antique & Collector Car Show. With more than 400 vehicles to view, including an antique boat display, there is something for the entire family, Sunday from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

‘Rocky Horror’ in Kent

Cult favorite “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” plays on Friday at 11 p.m. at the Kent Stage, featuring not only the film but also a live shadow cast performance by the School of Rocky. Prepare to come in costume if you want to join in the fun and get a reduced-price ticket.