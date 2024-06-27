© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

5 things to do in NEO: Larchmere PorchFest, Lorain festival and more

Ideastream Public Media | By Hali Bridges
Published June 27, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
A group in the street viewing a concert on a porch.
Johnson Pictures
This year's Larchmere PorchFest in Cleveland has concerts in more than 20 different genres.

Explore various foods and performances in Lorain, experience an all-day music festival in Cleveland or celebrate Independence Day at Blossom. This week’s five things to do has something for everyone.

Larchmere PorchFest

Larchmere PorchFest is set to take over Larchmere Boulevard in Cleveland once again this year, celebrating musical diversity. The free street festival features an array of genres from Afropunk and indie rock to jazz and bossa nova. Enjoy refreshments from various local vendors and restaurants. Performances are Saturday from 1 to 8 p.m. with after parties continuing until 10 p.m.

Lorain International Festival

Immerse yourself in unique cultural events in Lorain this week. Enjoy music, dance performances, food and other cultural expressions at the Lorain International Festival. This year’s festival highlights the African American community and includes contributions from several different cultures, including Hungarian, Japanese, Filipino. The festival kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. and continues through the weekend at Black River Landing in Lorain.

Katharine Hepburn’s wardrobe in Kent

Actress and trailblazer Katharine Hepburn’s personal and professional style has been referenced and praised for decades. Both her extravagant film costumes and her relatable daily outfits continue to contribute to fashion today. “The Hepburn Style: Katharine and Her Designers” displays many of her influential garments at the Kent State University Museum. The exhibit opens Friday at 11 a.m.

World on Stage in Cleveland Cultural Gardens

The Cleveland Cultural Gardens continue to showcase global culture with the World on Stage concert event. The summer series features music, fashion shows and dance performances that emphasize different heritages. This week’s performance highlights percussion instruments and performances from various cultures. This free event is Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Centennial Peace Plaza in Cleveland.

‘Salute to America’ at Blossom

Experience Blossom Music Festival’s annual Fourth of July celebration Wednesday night. “Salute to America”offers a mix of patriotic performances performed by the Blossom Festival Band, including beloved Broadway classics, a tribute to the armed forces, American-themed marches and more. The evening culminates with a fireworks show. It all begins at 8 p.m. at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.
Tags
Arts & Culture Things to Do in Northeast OhioArts Features & Interviews
Hali Bridges
Hali Bridges is an intern with Ideastream Public Media's arts & culture team.
See stories by Hali Bridges
Related Content