5 things to do in NEO: Larchmere PorchFest, Lorain festival and more

Larchmere PorchFest

Larchmere PorchFest is set to take over Larchmere Boulevard in Cleveland once again this year, celebrating musical diversity. The free street festival features an array of genres from Afropunk and indie rock to jazz and bossa nova. Enjoy refreshments from various local vendors and restaurants. Performances are Saturday from 1 to 8 p.m. with after parties continuing until 10 p.m.



Lorain International Festival

Immerse yourself in unique cultural events in Lorain this week. Enjoy music, dance performances, food and other cultural expressions at the Lorain International Festival. This year’s festival highlights the African American community and includes contributions from several different cultures, including Hungarian, Japanese, Filipino. The festival kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. and continues through the weekend at Black River Landing in Lorain.



Katharine Hepburn’s wardrobe in Kent

Actress and trailblazer Katharine Hepburn’s personal and professional style has been referenced and praised for decades. Both her extravagant film costumes and her relatable daily outfits continue to contribute to fashion today. “The Hepburn Style: Katharine and Her Designers” displays many of her influential garments at the Kent State University Museum. The exhibit opens Friday at 11 a.m.



World on Stage in Cleveland Cultural Gardens

The Cleveland Cultural Gardens continue to showcase global culture with the World on Stage concert event. The summer series features music, fashion shows and dance performances that emphasize different heritages. This week’s performance highlights percussion instruments and performances from various cultures. This free event is Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Centennial Peace Plaza in Cleveland.



‘Salute to America’ at Blossom

Experience Blossom Music Festival’s annual Fourth of July celebration Wednesday night. “Salute to America”offers a mix of patriotic performances performed by the Blossom Festival Band, including beloved Broadway classics, a tribute to the armed forces, American-themed marches and more. The evening culminates with a fireworks show. It all begins at 8 p.m. at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.