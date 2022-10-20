-
There were two mass shootings in communities of color this week.
-
"Ohio After Roe" launches on the weekend that Roe v. Wade turns 50. Ideastream Public Media's Amy Eddings talks about what she experienced and learned during this project.
-
A new series in partnership with the International Institute of Akron shares stories from immigrants who are starting new businesses, rediscovering their love of music and studying in college.
-
After a failed attempt to read more in 2022, I'm using the recent "Sound of Ideas" book recommendations show to revive my love of reading.
-
The Ohio Newsroom will report from all areas of Ohio, not just the major urban centers. Among those issues: child hunger.
-
‘Tis the season to reflect back on what we’ve done this year, and where we’re going. Right now I’m thinking back on a busy last few months of education coverage since I joined Ideastream Public Media in August.
-
Strengthening our community is more than a vision statement.
-
A new "Sound of Us" series launches, featuring real world interviews with the people of Northeast Ohio.
-
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and all of a sudden it seems like everyone’s getting sick.
-
Akron voters approved a measure to amend the city's charter and create a citizen police oversight board in this week's election. The effort to get police reform on the ballot was led by citizens.
-
Listen to 89.7 WKSU for special election night coverage starting at 8 p.m. or follow us on social media and online at wksu.org.
-
Ideastream Public Media's executive editor discusses the rush of daily news coverage and the privilege of producing specials that connect with users.
-
The work of freelancer Jacqueline Marino and Ideastream Public Media's Andrew Meyer and Jon Nungesser was honored with a 2022 national Edward R. Murrow award.