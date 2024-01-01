Expertise: People and communities, audio storytelling, race, social policy, local politics and the economy

Education: University of Maryland, Baltimore County - Bachelor of Arts, media and communication studies

University of Missouri - Master of Arts, journalism, specializing in interactive media

Experience:

Richard Cunningham began his journalism career as an intern at WAMU in Washington, D.C. Later, he moved to Los Angeles to work as an associate producer at American Public Media's "Marketplace." As a producer of engaged journalism at Ideastream Public Media, he uses his skills to collaborate with local community members to tell personal stories.

Highlights:

2021 National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Award - Public Affairs, Radio, "Rev. William Lamar Talks About White Supremacy, The Black Church and Civil Rights"

Directed the live daily broadcast of American Public Media's flagship program, "Marketplace"

