Zaria JohnsonReporter/Producer
Zaria Johnson is a reporter/producer at Ideastream Public Media covering the environment.
She is a Cleveland native and 2022 graduate of Kent State University. Previously, she interned with The Columbus Dispatch, The Land and Akron Life Magazine. Prior to graduation she worked as editor-in-chief of Kent State's student publications The Kent Stater/KentWired and UHURU Magazine.
She is passionate about community engagement and community-based reporting, especially on topics relating to the environment and marginalized communities.
